Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Renders Boast Dual-Edge Curved Display Like Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was expected to launch in September 2016. However, its debut was pushed to the first quarter of 2017. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S3 release date is finally close at hand as the tablet is slated to get announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. A leaked render of the tablet suggests it may be equipped with a dual-edge curved display present on the Galaxy S7.

The Galaxy Tab S2 from August 2016 will be replaced by the newer tablet as it has been already certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The drawing of the Tab S3 that was sent to FCC by Samsung has revealed the design of the back panel.

The schematic of the rear panel of the Galaxy Tab S2 for FCC and the design of the real device shows are very similar. Comparing the FCC drawing of the back panel of Tab S3 to that of the real Tab S2 shows that the newer model may be arriving with a slightly refreshed design. Even though the schematics sent to FCC are not 100 percent accurate, but considering the details provided by the Seoul-based company in the past to the certification body, it can be guessed the drawing for Tab S3 is accurate.

Galaxy Tab S3 Renders

Coming to the most interesting part of this report, the front side of the Galaxy Tab S3 is also expected to sport a refreshed design. By looking at the following render it can be guessed that Samsung would be raising the competition bar higher by releasing the Galaxy Tab S3 with a dual-edge curved display like the one present on Galaxy S7 Edge.

It means the tablet may not feature a flat screen. Also, the appearance of the tablet indicates that its industrial design may be very similar to Galaxy S7 Edge and the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones. However, the authenticity of the image cannot be confirmed.

Galaxy Tab S3 Specifications

The Tab S3 would be equipped with an AMOLED screen of 9.6 inches that will produce a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 pixels. It will provide an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The tablet is expected to be running on Snapdragon 820 and 4 GB of RAM. Previous rumors have stated that an Exynos 7420 chipset with 4 GB of RAM is slated to arrive in select markets. It is expected to come in 32 GB and 128 GB native storage choices.

Its other specs include 12-megapixel rear camera with single LED flash, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, Android 7.1 Nougat OS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C. The tablet is rumored to be powered by 5,870 mAh battery. It is expected to be available in Wi-Fi only and LTE + Wi-Fi variants.

