ASUS ZenFone 4 Key Specs Surface; Release Date in May?

According to previous rumors, ASUS ZenFone 4 is speculated to launch in May. Its arrival seems imminent as the its key specs have reportedly surfaced on the GFXBench.

ASUS was rumored to launch the ZenFone 4 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, but it announced the camera-centric ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone AR enabled with Google Tango AR and Daydream VR features. The arrival of ZenFone 4 seems to be drawing near as its alleged key specs have surfaced on GFXBench benchmarking platform.

ASUS had launched ZenFone 4 in May 2014, but it was a 4-inch device with meagre specs. The ZenFone 4 that has reportedly appeared on GFXBench is packed with flagship specs. The listing on the benchmarking site does not directly reveal that the name of the smartphone, but the high-end specs does indicate that it could belong the ZenFone 4 that is rumored to launch in May this year.

The alleged ZenFone 4 features a 5.7-icnhd display that supports a quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The device is powered by Snapdragon 820 chipset. The company has already released a Snapdragon 820 driven smartphone, the ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe in the previous year.

The ZenFone AR that was released earlier this year is powered by Snapdragon 821 chip and 8 GB of RAM. The listing on the benchmark site shows that the SoC on the alleged ZenFone 4 will be featuring 6 GB of RAM and a native storage of 64 GB.

For photography, the smartphone would be coming with a 21-megapixel shooter on its rear side. The front will be packed with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone will come loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Other details of the smartphone like battery size are not available. ASUS is known for targeting different kinds of customers by launching smartphones in various price points. Hence, the ZenFone 4 is also speculated to arrive in multiple chipset, RAM and storage options.

In December 2016, a mysterious ASUS X00GD smartphone was spotted on TENAA with specs like 5.2-inch display, an unnamed 1.5 GHz octa-core processor, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a large battery of 4,850 mAh battery. These specs may belong to another budget-friendly device from the Taiwanese company.

As far as ASUS ZenFone 4 release date is concerned, the company is now rumored to showcase it at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 to make it available for releasing it in May.

