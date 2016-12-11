Uhans A101S Review – A $70 Phone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The market of cheap smartphones is crowded and it may not be easy to choose one. I just came across the Uhans A101S smartphone that costs just $70. Find out if this phone is any good in the full review.

Uhans A101S Review: VIDEO REVIEW

Uhans A101S Review: UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and some extras include a screen protector and a soft TPU case.

Uhans A101S Review: DESIGN and DISPLAY

When it comes to the design, this cheap phone draws quite a bit of attention since my review unit comes in pink colour. You can also choose from other flashy colors.

The phone does not sport any premium materials in the construction but it does not feel cheap either.

The buttons are nice and tactile, the backplate is made of rubberized plastic material and the phone sits nicely in the hand.

We have a 5” display, which has only 720p resolution but it is plenty sharp for everyday use.

Also, there is a 5MP camera above the display but we don’t have neither LED notification light nor backlit capacitive keys.

On the back, we have an 8MP Sony camera with a single LED flash.

You can remove the backplate to access the microSD card slot, two SIM card slots and a removable 2450mAh battery.

The loudspeaker quality is like on most of the cheap phones. The sound is kind of flat.

Uhans A101S Review: HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

The Uhans A101S is not going to be your next flagship device but it still rocks solid specs for the price. The phone ships with the quad-core MTK6580 chip, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

The 3D gaming performance is pretty good. Asphalt 8 on medium graphics runs absolutely fine without any stutter.

Uhans A101S Review: BENCHMARKS

Uhans A101S Review: USER INTERFACE

When it comes to the user interface, Uhans A101S is all about the features and customization.

The Android 6.0-based UI offers you the ability to customize the phone using themes, wallpapers, various plugins and so on. You can also use some baked-in gesture and motion controls that work pretty well.

Last but not least, the phone is pretty fast on the daily basis and I believe this is the most important aspect on a cheap phone.

Uhans A101S Review: IMAGE QUALITY

You should not expect any stellar results from these cheap phones but the Uhans A101S can take some nice pictures that are usable for social media. Obviously, the color reproduction is off, there could be more detail but in general, the camera does a decent job for a $70 phone.

The video quality is kind of poor like on most of the cheap phones.

The selfie pictures will definitely do the trick for social media.

Uhans A101S Review: CONNECTIVITY

I didn’t have any major connectivity issues. The GPS works okay but it could be slightly more accurate.

Uhans A101S Review: BATTERY LIFE

The removable 2450mAh battery allows you to use the phone for quite a bit of time. I was able to get over 4.5h of screen-on time on a mixed usage of the phone, which is a pretty good result.

Uhans A101S Review: CONCLUSIONS

The Uhans A101S is a pretty nice $70 that I kind of enjoyed using for more than a week.

Sure, it comes with some flaws that most of the cheap phones have and it lacks some basic stuff like backlit capacitive keys or LED notification light but in general, it gets all the basics right.

Also, it has kind of flashy design, good UI and gaming performance, a decent camera and good battery life.

Finally, the Uhans A101S is a decent offering for the price, despite a few shortcomings.

