Moto G5 Plus Reveals Rear Panel, Marvelous Camera Design

The Moto G5 Plus is expected to debut on Feb. 26 through a pre-event of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. The rumor mill is consistently revealing more information on the purported specs of the Motorola phone. Now, another leaked photo has surfaced to reveal its marvelous rear camera design.

A new leaked shot of the rear panel of the Lenovo Moto G5 Plus has surfaced. It appears to be same as its leaked photo that came up at the beginning of January. As previous rumors have stated, the new image also suggests that the device will be coming with a plastic chassis with metallic appeal. At the center, the usual Moto batwing logo.

Like it is seen on Moto Z, the Moto G5 Plus also features a dedicated round-shaped housing for the rear camera. It is expected to come with f/1.7 aperture 12-megapixel Rapid Focus camera enabled with Sony IMX 362 sensor. Rumors hint that it will be accompanied with usual features such as dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus, laser autofocus and 4K video shooting.

Related: Moto Z (2017) Likely Featuring Iris Scanner, Motorola Patent Filing Reveals

Earlier this week, a tipster had released another leaked image of Moto G5 Plus. The features of the smartphone can be seen mentioned on the protective plastic layer placed on top of the display of the Moto G5 Plus.

Instead of the 5.5-inch display present on Moto G4 Plus, the Moto G5 Plus is expected to house a smaller 5.2-inch screen. The device will be powered by 2.0 GHz processor from Snapdragon 625 chipset. The phone may come in RAM options of 3 GB and 4 GB along with a single storage option of 32 GB. It is expected to carry support for up to 128 GB microSD card.

Its front-facing shooter is rumored to be of f/2.2 aperture 5-megapixel Omnivision OV5695 image sensor. Other features include NFC, fingerprint scanner, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G LTE, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Brazilian edition of Moto G5 Plus is pegged to include DTV receiver. Since the above image says that it will feature Motorola Experience, it is pegged to include proprietary software features from Motorola like Moto Assist, Moto Display and Moto Actions.

Lenovo will not only unveil the Moto G5 Plus on Feb. 26, but also the Moto G5 will be introduced to the world. Both the phones are expected to go on sale in March.