New Images Shows The Galaxy S8 Wrapped Up in Colorful Cases

Samsung’s next flagship is the Galaxy S8. It will be available in two variants: a 5.8-inch variant called the Galaxy S8 and a 6.2-inch variant called the Galaxy S8+. Both devices will feature a similar design but one that is different from their previous flagships.

Today we have a new set of images showing the Galaxy S8 in colorful cases. The cases makes the device look a bit bulky though but should offer enough protection in case of an accidental drop. The images confirms some of the details we have mentioned in the past such as the position of the fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy S8’s biggest change is the removal of the physical home button, allowing for the bezels to be thinner and a higher body-to-screen ratio. The fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back and now flanks the rear camera on the right. While fans of front-mounted fingerprint scanners might not be happy about this change, others say the position is a good one as the index finger naturally rests at that spot when holding your phone.

The Galaxy S8 will also be getting a new personal assistant called Bixby. Bixby is said to be more accurate than S-Voice and even has a dedicated physical button.

READ MORE: Samsung’s Foldable Smartphone Could Enter production as soon as Q4 2017

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will be the first device to launch with the new Snapdragon 835 processor. Like the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, it will also be waterproof. A new addition said to be coming to the new flagship is a front camera with autofocus.

The Galaxy S8 is rumored to get a private launch at this year’s edition of MWC before a major unveiling at a later date in March and will finally be available for purchase in April.





