Redmi Note 4X High-End Variant May Have a Different Processor

In the early hours of today, Xiaomi revealed the price for the Redmi Note 4X. The prices announced are for the basic version and Hatsune Miku variant which both have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is, however, a third variant, a 4GB RAM + 64GB model whose price is unknown and has a specification that differs from the 3GB variant.

The Redmi Note 4X has a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. There is dual-SIM support and a 4100mAh non-removable battery. Those are the specs on Xiaomi’s website. But for the 4GB RAM variant, there are no specifications listed. Xiaomi is keeping the specifications as a surprise probably until tomorrow’s launch.

Some people have speculated that apart from the memory upgrade, the 4GB RAM variant is likely to feature a different processor too, probably the Snapdragon 653 processor which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 625.

The snapdragon 653 was released last year as a successor to the Snapdragon 652. It is an octa-core processor built on the 28nm node unlike the 14nm node used for the Snapdragon 625. The major difference is in the CPU Cores. The Snapdragon 653 uses a combination of 4x ARM Cortex A72 cores and 4x ARM Cortex A53 cores compared to the Snapdragon 625’s 8x ARM Cortex A53 cores. So while the Snapdragon 625 is focused on power management, the Snapdragon 653 focuses on performance as a result of the A72 cores it has.

The high-end Redmi Note 4X is expected to be priced at around ¥1300 (~$189) when it is released.