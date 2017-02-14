Huawei P10 Visits Geekbench, Posts not so amazing figures

It is almost certain now that Huawei will be taking the wraps off the much-touted P10 flagship this month. Already, what could be taken as an official teaser announcing the coming of the Huawei P10 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona has been outed by the company. Also, the company has sent press invite for the launch of a couple of smartphones on February 21.

Ahead of the P10’s launch, the device has appeared n benchmarking outfit – Geekbench’s database and the appearance reveal not just the key specs of the flagship P-series smartphone but also the capabilities of the gadget. The device appears as Huawei VTR-L09 but is said to be the P10 and it is listed as running Android 7.0 Nougat. The device is also listed with an Octa-core 1.84GHz chipset which is the Kirin 960 SoC.

The Huawei P10 is listed to have achieved a single core test score of 1884 points while on the multi-core test, it scored 5964 points. The test score is somewhat on the low side especially in the multi-core test, perhaps due to the underclocked 1.8GHz Kirin 960 in use. Even the Kirin 955 chip onboard the Huawei P9 performed better with a Geekbench score of 6415 points. The P10 is expected to powered by an Hisilicon Kirin 960 chipset with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, as well as a Mali G71 GPU powering the graphics. The device will sport a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display and have two memory variants of which the lower 4GB RAM version is listed on Geekbench. There is said to be a version of the P10 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also, the Huawei P10 is said to have a higher variant, the Huawei P10 Plus which was recently leaked as packing a 5.5-inch display as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The monstrous RAM size may be inaccurate, though.

