Meizu M5S Hands-On Images: Sleek Design, Premium Build, Cheap Price Tag!

Meizu officially unveiled its budget M5S smartphone today and already we’ve got a large cache of hands-on images of the device right here. The Meizu M5S happens to be Meizu’s first smartphone for the year and it really doesn’t disappoint in the design aspect and even on the specs table.

The Meizu M5S adopts almost similar design language to those of its previous gen models. The device adorns an all-metal body with CNC finish, giving the device a sleek look that some make you forget this meant to be a mid-budget smartphone. Added to a premium design, the M5S has got up to four different paint jobs. It comes in champagne gold, rose gold, moonlight silver and start gray color variants.

Added to the great colors, the device also has a lightweight body build, coming in at 143g. The display is a 5.2-inch display with HD resolution (720 pixels). There is a 2.5D curved glass b top the screen. Meizu M5S packs a decent octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor. The processor is supplemented by 3GB of RAM and feature a 16GB as well as 32GB storage versions.

If the front view of the Meizu M5S looks pretty, the back takes it a notch higher with a more beautiful design styling. The rear camera lens is said to have an oleophobic coating on the rear camera lens. There is no fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear instead, the M5S features Meizu’s mTouch fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button up front. Other features you get on the cheap smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM / dual standby, and lots more.

Providing the interface on the sleek smartphone is Meizu’s Flyme 6 OS with One Mind AI but what is perhaps the most standout feature on the M5S is the 18W fast charging technology it packs. The M5S packs a modest battery and in order to keep the smartphone running 24/7, Meizu has included a fast charge technology on the budget smartphone.

Despite these flagship grade features and design, the Meizu M5S comes with a cheap price tag of 799 yuan ($117) for the 3GB + 16GB version and then 999 Yuan ($145) for the 3GB + 32GB version. The device will go on sale on February 20 but registration for the smartphone is already on. You can check out more hands-on images of the Meizu M5S from down below.