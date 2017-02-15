Huawei Android 7.0 Nougat EMUI 5.0 Update for Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Nova, P9, Honor 8

In the previous month, Huawei had reportedly released a timetable that revealed that it plans for rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its smartphones like Huawei P9, Huawei P9 Plus, Huawei Mate 8 and so on. Fresh information suggest that software update rollout is well on track to be available for smartphones by this month and March.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed on Facebook that it is currently testing the beta version of Nougat update for Huawei Honor 5c (GT3) in Ukraine. The public beta testing is only available for 20 users and the update rollout that began on Feb. 13 will continue until Feb. 24.

The beta version has been released to Honor 5C users so that Huawei can fix all the bugs. Alexandra Ivanyk, a local Huawei coordinator has said that the all software issues will be fixed within a span of two weeks. Hence, the Huawei Android 7.0 Nougat update with Emotion UI 5.0 for Honor 5C is expected to be available by next month.

Related: Here’s What the Huawei P10 Will Look Like

A Russian tech site has further revealed that Huawei will also begin the rollout of Nougat update for Huawei GR5 2017 (Honor 6X), Huawei Nova and Huawei P9. Huawei has officially begun the rollout of the Android 7.0 Nougat update from Feb. 11. The update is expected to be available for all the owner Honor 8 users by the end of this month.

The timetable of software update that was revealed in the previous month stated that Huawei Mate 8, Huawei P9, Huawei P9 Plus, Honor V8, Honor 8 and Huawei Nova are all slated to get the update in the first quarter of 2017. In the second quarter, the update is expected to be available for other devices like Huawei G9 Plus, Honor Note 8 and M3 tablet are expected to get the software update in the second quarter of this year.

(source, via)