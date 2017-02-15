Meizu Releases Portable Bluetooth Speaker for ¥169($25)

Aside the Meizu M5S released today, Meizu also announced a new bluetooth speaker. The new bluetooth speaker which has a round design is priced at ¥169 (~$25).

The Meizu bluetooth speaker has a tilted circular base so that it directs the sound at you when placed on a flat surface. It weighs 170 grams and measures 108 x 108 x 55 mm. The body is made of brushed aluminium and the speaker unit has a 45mm diameter. Meizu says the speaker features MAXX Audio enhancement technology from Grammy Award winning Israeli company, Waves.

The speaker comes with a built-in 1800mAh battery that should last for up to 8 hours on a single charge at maximum volume and up to 15 hours of continuous playback when volume is at 50%. Charging time is estimated to take 4 hours. You can attach the speaker to your bag via a lanyard cable that comes with it.

The Meizu Bluetooth Speaker has Dynamic Range Compression (DRC) and can be paired to your device via Bluetooth 4.2 or via the 3.5mm aux port.

The Meizu Bluetooth Speaker is available in Moon White and Deep Space Gray. It will go on sale on the 17th of February at 10:00 am on Meizu’s official website. It will also be available on Lynx and JD Mall on the 20th of February. If you purchase the speaker together with the Meizu M5S, you get ¥20 (~$3) off.