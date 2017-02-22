Alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 Images Leaked Online: Great Screen to body ratio!

Unlike previous Xiaomi flagships, the expected Mi 6 has been lacking in leaked images and despite its launch rumored as coming in March, we still hardly know exactly what the Xiaomi flagship looks like. Even though Xiaomi had done a good job of keeping the Mi 6 images from the public glare, a couple of images have appeared online purportedly of the Mi 6.

A couple of such leaked images appeared recently on Weibo from a relatively unknown tipster. What stood the purported Mi 6 out is the amazing screen-to-body ratio it highlights on the device. If truly the leaked images are those of the Xiaomi Mi 6, then it marks a deviation from the design language of its predecessors, talking about the Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 5S and so on. Instead, the screen ratio reminds one of the concept Mi Mix.

Another notable feature is the absence of a front physical home button on the device which seems to have a screen size between 5.2 inches and 5.5 inches. The device is noticed to be running on the MIUI skin but that doesn’t mean it is a Xiaomi smartphone for sure. The front Mi logo is conspicuously missing and the design doesn’t look very attractive except for the great screen-to-body ratio. So we’ll give this a credibility of 20%, so take it with a pinch of salt.

The Mi 6 is rumored to come with a 5.2-inch 1080p display with 4GB of AM and 32GB of storage. There are rumors of a second version with WQHD display of same size and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The Mi 6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and pack an 8MP Sony IMX268 8MP autofocus sensor up front as well as a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor at the rear.

