Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia XZ Premium Flagships With “Motion Eye” Camera Feature Slated for June Release

Previous rumors have hinted that Sony is working an upgraded version of Sony Xperia XZ and Sony Xperia Z5 Premium. These smartphones are expected to introduce a new camera feature called Motion Eye that would function like Apple’s Live Photos.

A leaked slide suggest Motion Eye will be world’s first memory embedded camera that would enable the camera on select 2017 Sony Xperia smartphones to start buffering when it detects motion. The feature will be able to shoot 4 photos in a second before the user presses the camera shutter.

As stated before, this function is similar to Live Photos feature that has been available on Apple iPhones since the launch of iPhone 6s in 2015. Samsung too is providing a similar feature called Motion Photo that is available on Galaxy S7 series phones.

The successor models of Xperia XZ and Xperia Z5 Premium are expected to feature it. The Xperia XZ’s successor is said to launch as Xperia XZs. However, previous rumors have also hinted that the smartphone would be called Xperia XZ 2.

The original Xperia XZ has a 5.2-inch screen. However, its successor is expected to come with a larger display. Some of its other rumored features include quad HD resolution support, Snapdragon 835/653 SoC, 4 GB RAM and LED enabled selfie camera. Speculations have it that it may be codenamed as BlancBright.

The Japanese tech giant is also rumored to be working on a premium flagship that is said to be codenamed as Sony Yoshino. It is rumored to come with a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display that would be supporting a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

It is expected to be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB or 6 GB of LPPDDR4 RAM. It is speculated to be equipped with a stellar Sony IMX400 sensor. The Sony BlancBright is also rumored to include Sony IMX400 camera sensor.

The Japanese tech giant will be present at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Feb. 27 starting at 8:30 AM CET to unveil new devices. Speculations indicate that it will be unveiling midrange smartphones at the event. As far as Sony Xperia XZs and Xperia XZ Premium release dates are concerned, both the phones are expected to get announced in June this year. Some rumors also hint that the Sony may reveal Xperia XZ Premium’s prototype privately to the media and investors at MWC 2017.

