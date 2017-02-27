Xiaomi Redmi 4X Specs, Pricing & Release Details Leak

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A smartphones last year with an ultra-cheap price tag, sleek design, and decent specs lineup. It seems the budget duo will soon get an additional sibling which would be known as Redmi 4X.

In addition to the Mi 5C, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X specs, pricing, and release details seem to have leaked online via Xiaomi Mall. The Mall listing details the Redmi 4X as having a 5-inch display and packing a large 4,100mAh battery. The Redmi 4X is expected to be powered by an unspecified octa-core Snapdragon processor and would be priced at 699 Yuan ($101). The smartphone will go on sale on March 3 at 12 AM, according to the poster.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is said to have appeared on TENAA sometime back as MAE136, and it was certified. The TENAA listing, as usual, gifted us a few specs & renders of the device. The details revealed by the TENAA appearance included a 5-inch display with a three-stage body design at the back. There is a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Further, the TENAA listing also reveals the Redmi 4X would feature a host of network bands like TD-LTE / LTE FDD / TD-SCDMA / WCDMA / CDMA2000 / CDMA 1X / GSM standard. The device will also come with dual-SIM/dual Standby support

