Meizu Pro 6 Plus (4GB + 64GB) with Exynos 8890 Listed on Jingdong for 2999 Yuan ($434)

Meizu rounded up 2016 in style with the unexpected release of the Meizu Pro 6 Plus powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 8890 chip. The Pro 6 Plus launch was the icing on the cake for Meizu who had been on the receiving end of series of backlash from fans for the consistent use of MediaTek SoCs on almost all the smartphones released last year. Meizu recorded a huge profit margin last year but that perhaps didn’t assuage the fans.

If the Meizu Pro 6 Plus did put a smile on the faces of fans, the availability of the smartphone was another stumbling block. However, the Pro 6 Plus seems to have become available in large stock on Jingdong (JD.com) and even with some price reduction. A number of third-party retailers have put up the Pro 6 Plus for sale. The Pro 6 Plus was launched with two storage versions, one with 64GB of storage and another with 128GB of storage but the 128GB variant is still out of stock.

The Meizu Pro 6 Plus 4GB + 64GB version is listed with a price tag of 2999 Yuan ( around $434). and in some stores, there are price reductions taking the price down to 2799 Yuan ($405). The Pro 6 Plus came in Champagne Gold, Deep gray and Moonlight silver color variants but seems only the Champagne Gold variant is available.

(source)

