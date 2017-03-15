Ten Most Popular Android Phones on Antutu in February: Xiaomi Getting All The Love

Popular benchmarking site, Antutu has released a list of the most popular android smartphones. The figures are generated by a sort of counter that records the number of individual devices of a particular phone that checks into the Antutu database. Only one manufacturer gets multiple appearance on the list, and that’s Xiaomi.

Not only is Xiaomi the most popular brand, its Xiaomi Mi 5 phone is number one on the list with 115,132. The Mi 5 is still a very popular device even though it already has two successors, the Xiaomi Mi 5s and the Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus (which both appear on the list). The reason why it is still popular can be narrowed down to its price. The Mi 5 is currently priced at under $300 for both its 32GB and 64GB variants. Pair that with its capable Snapdragon 820 SoC, its 4-axis main camera, and its compact size. Its no surprise why this phone is loved by many.

Next on the list is the OnePlus 3T with 83,458. The OnePlus 3T is also another device that balances price and performance. It sports the Snapdragon 821 processor, a 5.5” FHD display, 6GB of RAM and a 3400mAh battery with support for Dash Charge, OnePlus’s fast charging technology and one of the fastest on the planet now.

Closing the top 3 is another Xiaomi phone, the Mi 5s. This is another Snapdragon 821 phone and one that is priced under $300. The Mi 5s is followed by its dual-camera variant, the Mi 5S Plus.

Lenovo’s ZUK Z2 phone is the 5th most popular phone. The ZUK Z2 is actually the cheapest Snapdragon 820 phone money can buy but is not as popular as the Mi 5. Samsung makes an appearance with its Galaxy S7 Edge at number 6.

The Redmi Note 3 is the fourth Xiaomi phone on the list and sits at the seventh position. OPPO’s R9s is also on the list and sits ahead of Huawei’s only appearance, the Mate 9. Xiaomi closes the list with its Redmi Note 4.

