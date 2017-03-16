Stunning iPhone 8 Concept Renders with Bezel-less Display, New Function Area Feature

The first Apple iPhone was launched in January 2007 and this year marks its 10th anniversary. Rumors have it that the 2017 iPhone would be arriving with overhaul improvements to its design. Speculations are rife that apart from the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus that may release this year, there is a possibility the Cupertino company may release a special version of iPhone. Hence, plenty of concept models of the alleged iPhone 8 have surfaced based on the speculated features and design that may arrive on the actual device.

Speculations indicate that the iPhone 8 will not be featuring a physical Home button as its display will occupy most portion on the front side of the phone. As it can be seen in these renders, the iPhone 8’s physical Home button has been replaced by an on-screen circle-shaped button that is equipped with Apple’s 3D Touch feature that can distinguish different levels of pressure.

There is a “function area” around it that can display customizable buttons. It functions like the Touch Bar available on the new MacBook Pro. Even KGI Securities analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo has speculated the inclusion of function area on the upcoming iPhone. It can also display different swipe-based interfaces relevant to what user is accessing on the screen. For example, if the user is editing a photo, the so-called function area can display different effects that can be accessed by swiping.





Coming to the display on the iPhone 8 concepts, it reveals that it would be gracing a bezel-less OLED screen. However, it may not carry support for the standard 9:16 aspect ratio as it may feature a taller display like the screens available on the LG G6 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8. Since the “function area” can be seen occupying a certain portion of the screen, its actual screen size may be around 5.1 inches. The function area can temporary disappear when the user is watching videos or photos in the landscape mode. While watching videos in portrait mode, the function area will show a video scrubber for easily skipping back and forth.

Apple is expected to bring radical changes to the iPhone’s design as it is rumored to be testing around 10 prototypes for this year’s iPhone. The iPhone 8 is speculated to run on Apple A11 chipset and iOS 11. Rumors also claim that Apple will debut AR features which indicates that the iPhone 8 may house a 3D depth-sensing camera that can be also used in other apps like games and facial recognition.

(source)

