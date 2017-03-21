New Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Concept Video Reveals A Sliding 12MP Front Camera Design

Ever since Xiaomi hinted that the next generation Mi Mix 2 would still be designed by acclaimed French designer – Philippe Starck, we have been inundated with fan-generated concept renders of the device which gives an idea of some of the features the Mi Mix 2 would come with.

Some of the concept renders are based on rumored features of the upcoming device. As always, the final product may end up not having the same design as the concept renders but apart from the fact that they are a delight to behold, some of the features on the concepts may find their way into the actual device.

A new concept video render of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has appeared online, putting on display some innovative features of the Mix 2. Already, the Mi Mix 2 is rumored as coming with a 93% screen-to-body ratio and that is well-represented in the video. But perhaps, the latest feature we are seeing in a Mi Mix 2 render is the 12MP front camera which slides in and out of the back of the device. This is likely due to the high screen-to-body ratio with little bezels at the top for the camera module to be located there. It is unclear whether Xiaomi would adopt such innovation considering it doesn’t look too feasible.

The Mi Mix 2 is rumored to come with a dual rear camera setup but this render doesn’t capture that. Instead, there is a single rear camera just like on the Mi Mix with the rear fingerprint sensor sitting just under the camera. The LED flash is by the side of the camera. None of these are certain, though, until Xiaomi takes the wrap off the next-gen concept device, which they may not be doing so soon. You can watch the full video from down below.

