Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Test Device Specs Revealed: 2K Display, 6GB RAM and Dual Cameras

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 is the new king of the mid-range chips. Manufactured using Samsung’s 14nm LPP node technology, the new SoC will take over from the Snapdragon 652 and 653 processors. The Snapdragon 660 was recently benchmarked on AntuTu and the scores are not disappointing. However, there was no info available about the device used for the test, until today.

New photos posted online have revealed the specifications of the phone used for the benchmark. The test device is equipped with a 2K display, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The phone actually sports dual rear cameras but the Antutu details lists it as being a 12MP sensor. The device also runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a February 5, 2017 security patch level.

These are pretty impressive specifications for a mid-range device. Combine them with the Snapdragon 660, give it an affordable price and it is a winner.

The Snapdragon 660 processor is an octa-core chip consisting of eight custom Kryo CPU cores in a 4 + 4 combination. Four of the cores are clocked at 2.2GHz while the remaining four are clocked at 1.9GHz. There is an integrated Adreno 512 GPU and the chip also supports UFS 2.1 storage and X10 LTE baseband.

A leaked image released back in January lists the Snapdragon 660 as being present in the Redmi Pro 2 which is rumored to launch later this month. We have also heard conflicting reports saying the phone will sport a Helio P25 processor. Whatever happens, still expect the new chip to show up in devices later this year.

