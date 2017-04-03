Xiaomi MI 6 Plus Real Photos Allegedly Surface As Launch Date Nears

Xiaomi has officially confirmed to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus in this month. Fresh photos of the large sized Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus phone has reportedly appeared on Weibo. The rear side as well as the front sides of the black colored variant of the phone have been revealed.

As it can be seen, the leaked photo of the front panel of Mi 6 Plus suggest that the smartphone would be flanked with narrow bezels. There is a physical Home button placed on the chin of the device. Since the fingerprint scanner is not placed on the rear side of the phone, it is likely that the Home button will be integrated with fingerprint scanner. This black variant of the Mi 6 Plus has a glossy appeal.

The dual camera setup which is one of the USPs of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus can be seen sitting on the top left corner of the rear panel. It is coupled with dual LED flash. The leaked photos of the alleged smartphones that have surface in the recent past has also hinted that the smartphone would be coming with twin cameras on the rear side. It is said to be equipped with a pair of 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensors.

According to previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus would be fitted with a 5.7-inch screen that would be supporting full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The Snapdragon 835 SoC is heavily pegged to fuel the device with 4 GB of RAM. Speculations have hinted that Mi 6 Plus would be also available in other RAM variants like 6 GB and 8 GB.

Rumors have also revealed that the phone would be coming in storage choices like 64 GB and 128 GB. The highest configuration model of the phone is pegged to house 256 GB of storage. The front-facing camera of the phone is speculated to be of 8-megapixdel.

It will be available with Android 7.0 Nougat coupled with the latest edition of MIUI. It will be driven by 4,500 mAh capacity battery. the lowest storage model is priced at 2,599 Yuan ($377) and the highest configuration variant is speculated to be available for 3,499 ($507).

