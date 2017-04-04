Nokia 6 Gets a Cool New Silver Color Shade, Registration For Sales Opens In China

HMD’s latest Nokia 6 smartphone is now available in a new cool silver colour variant. If you think this is white, you might be forgiven because we had first spotted a white variant which appeared in the Philippines but this is quite different from that one in that the front of this silver variant is black but the white variant which is not yet official is white. The new silver coloured Nokia 6 is now available for registration on e-commerce platform Jingdong (JD.com) in China.

The Nokia 6 appeared on TENAA before launch arrayed in silver. So we were expecting this silver variant to go public soon. The Nokia 6 Silver variant joins the black variant in offering buyers two attractive options to choose from. But this is obviously a case of saving the best for the last, as the new silver coloured variant looks more premium and sleek without compromising the military grade metal body build which the device comes with. The external features like the oval home button, Nokia logo at the back and camera ring are highlighted in shiny silver, making this variant more attractive than the black coloured version.

However, this new variant comes with the same specs as the black-coloured variant and is available for the same 1699 Yuan (~$245) price. As a reminder, the Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch 1080 pixels display and is fired up by a Snapdragon 430 chipset which is backed by a huge 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage onboard with the option of expanding it further via microSD. On the camera end, the device packs a 16MP rear camera with a single LED flash lying just underneath it, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera for sleek selfies. There is an ample 3,000mAh battery crammed inside the smartphone as well.

(source)

