Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Rumors: Arriving with Lethal Specs in Q2 2017?

Xiaomi has recently confirmed that it will be unveiling the much-hyped Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship smartphone on April 19. The Chinese firm is still a couple of days away from the launch of Xiaomi Mi 6 and the rumor mill is already brewing up with fresh information on the next generation Mi Note series phablet.

An anonymous Chinese source has revealed that the upcoming Mi Note 3 will be packed with lethal specifications. The most powerful smartphone chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 835 is rumored to fuel the phablet with a mammoth 8 GB RAM. It is expected to be available in native storage options such as 128 GB and 256 GB.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 features a dual edge curved screen that measures 5.7 inches. Its successor is also expected to arrive with a same sized display. Like the Mi Note 2, its next generation model is pegged to be equipped with a identical battery of 4,070 mAh capacity.

Even though the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is one of the most impressive smartphones from the company, there is no fresh information available on its market performance. The reason behind it is that the Mi Note 2 has reportedly encountered production issues.

Just as Samsung faced production problems with its first dual-edge curved phones, Xiaomi too is allegedly facing a similar issue with the production of dual-edge screens for Mi Note 2. However, the company seems to be well prepared in improving the production of curved displays for the Mi Note 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is rumored to get unveiled in the second quarter of this year. However, this piece of information cannot be confirmed as the company has not followed a consistent refresh cycle for the Mi Note series phones. The Mi Note and Mi Note Pro phones were unveiled in January 2015. The Mi Note 2 arrived in October 2016. If Xiaomi has improved the building process for Mi Note 3, it may consider canning the Mi Note 2 to launch a successor phone with killer specs quickly.

