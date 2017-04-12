The Snapdragon 835 Powered Ivvi K5 Looks Gorgeous With Its Blue Curved Back Glass

For those of you who don’t remember, Ivvi used to be a sub-brand of Coolpad but is now owned by a different company, SuperD. Coolpad itself is now controlled by LeEco. Ivvi has released a number of phones since it changed ownership, most notably the Ivvi i3 which was the first phone to launch with the Snapdragon 430 chipset.

The Ivvi K5 is their next phone and its said to launch with a Snapdragon 835. This is a big deal for Ivvi as the K5 will likely be the third Chinese phone other than the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Gree Phone 2 to be powered by the chip.

The other cool thing about the Ivvi K5 is it’s design. Pictures of the flagship have been posted online and it shows it sporting a curved glass back. The design is reminiscent of the Honor 8 as it’s reflective too.

The Ivvi K5 is rumoured to sport a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also have a 3500mAh battery under the hood. The pictures show that there’s a single camera on the back and a fingerprint scanner too.

Ivvi has an event scheduled for April 18, a day before the Xiaomi Mi 6’s launch. It appears that Ivvi is not only a competition for Xiaomi in terms of launching a Snapdragon 835-powered phone but it is also set on being the first Chinese manufacturer to do so.

