In September 2016, LeEco had released Le Pro 3 smartphone powered with Snapdragon 821. Now, the Chinese firm has announced Le Pro 3 AI Edition which is its first dual rear camera phone that is equipped with Artificial Intelligence and its two models are driven by MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 chipsets. Both smartphones have been compared here to know the distinguishing features on the new Le Pro 3 AI Edition.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI vs. LeEco Le Pro 3: Design

The Le Pro 3 has a full metal-clad body that measures 151.4 x 73.9 x 7.5 mm and weight 174 grams. It is available in colors like rose gold, gold, silver and gray. The Le Pro 3 AI also sports a metal unibody design and its dimensions are 152.4 x 75.1 x 7.5 mm and its weight is 168 grams. It comes in color choices such as rose gold, gold, and black.

One of the most striking changes that can be seen on the Le Pro 3 AI Edition is the presence of dual rear cameras on the back panel. Both phones also feature rear-mounted fingerprint scanners and they do not feature the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI vs. LeEco Le Pro 3: Display

The Le Pro 3 and its newer AI edition are both packed with IPS LCD screens of 5.5 inches. Both screens offer a full HD screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The Le Pro 3 offers 80% NTSC color gamut and 500nit brightness whereas the Pro 3 AI edition produces 85% NTSC color gamut and 600nit brightness. Both the displays are flanked with 2.5D curved glass. The Le Pro 3 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 73.8 percent whereas the Le Pro 3 AI Edition delivers 72.69 percent screen-to-body ratio.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI vs. LeEco Le Pro 3: Specs

CPU

The Le Pro 3 is fueled by Snapdragon 821 SoC that includes a 2.35 GHz quad-core processor and Adreno 530 graphics. The Le Pro 3 AI Edition Standard model is powered by MediaTek Helio X23 chipset that includes a 2.3 GHz deca-core processor and Mali-T880 MP4 graphics The Eco variant of the phone has Helio X27 chipset inside it that is comprised of a 2.6 GHz ten-core processor and Mali-T880 MP4 graphics.

RAM, ROM, and Storage

The Le Pro 3 has 6 GB of RAM for its 128 GB storage model. Another 6 RAM variant with 64 GB storage is also available. Its 32 GB and 64 GB variants include 4 GB of RAM.

The Le Pro 3 AI Edition comes with 4 GB of RAM for both Standard and Elite models. However, the Standard variant features 32 GB of storage and its Eco edition has 64 GB of storage. Neither the original Le Pro 3 nor its AI Edition feature a microSD card slot.

Battery

A 4,070 mAh battery is present under the hood of the Le Pro 3. The Le Pro 3 AI Edition has a slightly smaller battery of 4,000 mAh capacity. These phones carry support for fast charging through USB Type-C port.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI vs. LeEco Le Pro 3: Software

The Le Pro 3 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS overlaid with EUI 5.8 interface. The new AI Edition phone has the same OS but it is customized with a newer EUI 5.9 interface. The Le Eco Pro 3 AI Edition is the first phone from the company to arrive with its LeLe AI assistant that is integrated with LeEco apps and some third-party apps. It can be activated even through the display is turned off and carries support for several voice driven functions. It is smart enough to learn users’ interest over time and thereby provide better results with more usage.

The Lele AI assistant is not present on Le Pro 3.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI vs. LeEco Le Pro 3: Camera

A 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture is present on Le Pro 3. For shooting selfies, it is packed with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 aperture frontal camera.

Apart from Lele virtual assistant, the other USP of the phone is its dual rear camera setup that includes a pair of 13-megapixel camera sensors with one sensor for shooting in monochrome format and the other one for capturing in color. The twin camera supports features like f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. An 8-megapixel f/2.2 aperture shooter is present on the front side of the phone for snapping selfies.

LeEco Le Pro 3 AI vs. LeEco Le Pro 3: Pricing & Availability

The 4 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB of Le Pro 3 respectively cost, 1,799 Yuan ($261) and 2,499 Yuan ($362). Its 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128, are respectively priced at 1,999 Yuan (290) and 2,999 Yuan ($434). The Le Eco Pro AI Edition Standard and Eco models are respectively tagged at 1,799 Yuan ($261) and 2,399 Yuan ($348). As far as availability is concerned, the Le Pro 3 AI Edition will be available for purchase from April 14.

Full Le Pro 3 AI vs. LeEco Le Pro 3 SD version Specs Comparison Below

Le Pro 3 AI Edition Le Pro 3 Snapdragon Edition DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT 152.4 x 75.1 x 7.5mm

168 grams 151.4 x 73.9 x 7.5 mm 175 g DISPLAY 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p

403 ppi

600nit Max Brightness 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p

403 ppi

CPU Standard: Helio X23@ 2.3GHz

Eco Edition: Helio X27@2.6GHz Snapdragon 821 @2.35GHz MEMORY

Standard: 4GB + 32GB

Eco Edition: 4GB + 64GB 4GB + 32GB / 64GB

6GB + 64GB / 128GB CAMERAS: REAR

13MP + 13MP (B/W + Color) Dual Cameras

f/2.0, PDAF, dual LED flash,

4K/ 1080p @ 30 fps video recording

720p@120 fps slo-mo

16 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone flash

2160p / 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps CAMERA: FRONT 8MP

1.4um pixel f/2.2,

76.5 degree wide angle lens 8 MP,

f/2.2 BATTERY 4000mAh 4070mAh OS eUI 5.9 (Android M) eUI 5.8 (Android M) CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Infrared Sensor

Dual SIM (two Nano SIMs) Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Infrared Sensor

Dual SIM (two Nano SIMs) 4G LTE Bands FDD LTE: B1/ 3 / 7

TDD LTE: B38 / 39 / 40 / 41 Depends on region PRICE / Release Standard: 1799 Yuan ($260)

Eco: 2399 Yuan ($350)



APRIL 14 Release 4GB + 32GB 1799 Yuan ($260)

6GB + 64GB 1999 Yuan ($290)

