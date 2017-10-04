You Can Pick Up The 2016 Flagship LeECo Le Pro 3 For Just $200

The LeEco Le Pro 3 was released last year as the company’s flagship phone. It is powered by the Snapdragon 821 and unlike some other manufacturers, the chip isn’t under-clocked. When it launched, the Le Pro 3 cost over $300 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant but if you head to the Amazon US website, you can pick it up for just $200!!!

Yes, $200 will get you a 2016 flagship that can compete with the OnePlus 3T, first gen Pixels and even the Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus. The LeEco Le Pro 3 packs a 5.5-inch FHD display, a 16MP f/2.0 1.12 µm rear camera that can record in 4K. The front facing camera is an 8MP sensor which takes decent selfies.

You also get a 4070mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support via a USB Type-C port. The Le Pro 3 doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack but you can be assured of an impressive audio experience with its award winning CDLA USB type-C earphones that are included in the box.

There is a fingerprint scanner on the back, an IR blaster, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby Atmos Audio, and even FM Radio. The only downside is that it comes with EMUI 5.8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. And since the manufacturer’s financial problem began there has been no software support for its devices.

However, there is an official LineageOS 14.1 ROM based on Android 7.1.x Nougat available. The latest build was uploaded 2 days ago, so the device is still actively supported.

For $200, this is a steal for a brand new 2016 flagship. You can order the Le Pro 3 here but do note that its only available in gold.

(Via)