Galaxy S8, S8+ Wireless Charging Problem: Minor Glitch or Intentional Move from Samsung?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have broken pre-order records, but soon after their arrival in the home country, both phones were met with red color tint issue on their displays. Samsung has recently confirmed that it is going to release a software patch to fix the red color tint issue on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. A problem that is specifically happening with South Korean Galaxy S8 and S8+ users that is causing connectivity issues on 5GHz Wi-Fi network is said to get resolved through a software update. Now, users are complaining that there is a new problem with wireless charging on Galaxy S8 duo. Wireless charging through older wireless charging pad from Samsung either works quite slowly or it does not charge the battery at all.

Here is a video that shows the wireless charging problem on Galaxy S8:

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Problem: How to Resolve It

It seems that Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users who are using older wireless charging pad are encountering this issue. The cause of this problem has not been found yet. In the above video, the uploader has no issue in wireless charging on Galaxy S7 works fine, but the issue shows up when the S8 is kept for charging wirelessly.

It can be seen that the Galaxy S8 shows a notification that states “irregular charging detected” and its description further states “there is an issue with the connection between your charging and device.” It also shows an alert that the wireless charging has been paused.

Also, it should be noted that the Samsung Fast Charging pad works perfectly fine with Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The strange situation is that the first ever wireless charging pad (EP-PN920 model number) that lies flat on the surface also works fine with Galaxy S8 duo. The error that we see on the video also shows when a third-party wireless charger is used for charging Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Some speculate that it could be a minor glitch that can be resolved by a software update. Others think that it could be an international move from the South Korean company to disable wireless charging through older wireless chargers in order to prevent any battery related problems from cropping up. Samsung has not released any official statement on it.

The South Korean company has met with embarrassing situation after the Galaxy Note 7 discontinuation that was caused because of faulty battery. Hence, Samsung cannot afford to repeat such an error again and that could be the reason why Galaxy S8 and S8+ are able to automatically detect incompatible wireless charging pads.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: