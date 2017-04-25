Meizu E2 Passes Through TENAA, Full Specifications Revealed

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Meizu E2 has been spotted on China’s TENAA website after getting certified. The mid-range phone is expected to be launched tomorrow at a Meizu event scheduled for 3:00 pm.

The highlight of the Meizu E2 is its unique LED flash which is integrated on the antenna line. The pictures provided so far show that the LEDs are more than two, but the exact number is not known. We counted four but some say there are 8 LEDs for the flash.

There are two models of the Meizu E2 ; one has model number M741A while the other’ model number is M714Y. We want to believe the “A” and “Y” stands for Android and YunOS respectively even though the TENAA listing shows YunOS for both models.

There is a 5.5-inch FHD display on the E2, a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP for selfies. The phone will be available in three memory variants, so buyers are spoilt for choice here. There ia 2GB+16GB version, a 3GB+32GB model, and a 4GB+64GB version. All three will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.35GHz. We still don’t know what chip it is but we presume it might be the Helio P20 or Helio P25 chipset. The three versions also support storage expansion via the MicroSD card slot (max. 128GB).

Under the metal back plate of the Meizu E2 is a 3300mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The dimensions are 153.7×75.7×7.5(mm) and weight is 165g. It will be available in black, silver and gold and will be priced at ¥1699 (¬$247). Initial response to the $250 price when it leaked wasn’t positive but now that we know there is a 4GB RAM version, we want to believe that it is the one with that price tag.

