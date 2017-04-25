Meizu Updates Flyme 6, Brings Screen Recorder Version 2.0

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu announced a new version of its Flyme OS last year. Two months later, a stable version was released for eligible devices. Today, a new update for Flyme 6 has been released and it brings a number of new features.

The major feature in the update is the new screen recorder which has been updated to version 2.0. Previously, users could only record without any accompanying sound but the new update now records audio alongside the video.

Other features in the new Flyme update includes a new file management system, an improved update system that guides you in case you wish to downgrade your phone or switch from a beta version to a stable version of the OS.

READ MORE: Rumor Mill: Meizu Partnering With TExas Instruments to Develop Its Own Processor

Meizu has also removed the pop up reminder that comes up on your screen when the battery level is less than 30%. Instead of interrupting what you are doing, the system automatically switches to power saving mode.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: