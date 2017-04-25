Meizu E2: Summary of Features, Price and What to Expect Tomorrow

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu has an event slated for 3:00 pm tomorrow. The event should include at least a launch of one smartphone and that is the Meizu E2. The official Weibo account has been littered with teaser posters these past few days. There have also been lots of leaks about the device. After filtering the distractions this is what we think of the Meizu E2 and what we expect tomorrow.

What Will It Be called? Meizu E2, Meizu M4E or Meizu M3E Pro?

Flashback to Q3 2016. Meizu was preparing to launch a new device. The name Meizu E was being thrown around. Initially we thought it was for a smartwatch, then new leaks said it was going to be a new line powered by the Exynos processor since Exynos starts with an “E”. To cut the long story short, we finally got to know the name was not Meizu M1E or Meizu E but Meizu M3E.

The same scenario is playing out again and we don’t want to be caught off guard. Since the last time Meizu fooled us with the E tag was for the launch of the M3E, we guess this new phone is a direct successor to it. So we presume tomorrow’s device is either going to be called the Meizu M4E or the Meizu M3E Pro (Plus).

New Design

Meizu’s VP, Li Nan had stated in a Weibo post that the company had a phone scheduled to launch later this month with a new design. It turns out the new design is not a complete overhaul of the phone but limited to the LED flash on the back.

Meizu has positioned the rear camera and LED flash on the antenna line. But what is special about the design is that unlike the Honor V9 (or Honor 8 Pro) that employs the same layout, the Meizu’s E2 LED flash is laid out like a car’s LED headlight and that is because there are more than two LEDs. There are actually four LEDs for the flash.

The rest of the design remains the same like previous Meizu phones. The Meizu name sits in the middle of the metal back and there is the mBack button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor up front.

Meizu E2 Specifications

When news of the Meizu E2 started floating around, it was from a sighting on the Chinese communications website. The listing showed two variants, M741Y and M741A with support for 18W fast charging. Those two variants were also listed on TENAA’s website today and the explanation is that one will run YunOS while the other will run Android. That explains the Y and A ending their model numbers. Apart from that, there isn’t any difference between the two devices.

The E2 will have a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 2.35GHz processor (probably the Helio P20/P25) and be available in 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB variants. Storage will also vary depending on the RAM. So you get 16GB, 32GB and 64GB in the same order as the RAM above.

The main camera on the Meizu E2 is a 13MP shooter while the one up front is an 8MP sensor. Battery capacity is 3300mAh and there is an option for storage expansion.

Meizu E2 Price

The price for the E2 leaked last week and we were outraged that a 3GB phone would cost ¥1699 (roughly $250). Since the TENAA listing revealed a 4GB variant as well as a 2GB variant, we want to believe the price is for the 4GB model. We predict the 2GB model will be around ¥1000 ($150) while the 3GB model will sell for around ¥1299 (∼$189). Still a bit on the high side but that should be expected since Meizu said phones will generally cost more this year.

We are less than 24 hours from the launch of the Meizu E2 and we hope our predictions turn out right.

