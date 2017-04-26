Huami, Mi Band 2 Maker, Launches Own Amazfit Fitness band with IP67 Certification

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since leaving Xiaomi’s cloak, Huami has focused on the Amazfit brand, which had a smartwatch to its name. The company has now added a new smart fitness band which functions like the Mi Band 2 and even has more fitness and health tracking features. It is worthy to note that Huami still manufactures the Mi Band 2 for Xiaomi.

The Amazfit smartband comes with a built-in ECG sensor which performs functions like heart rate monitoring, pulse monitoring and others. The device comes with a body made from both aluminium and stainless steel. While the strap is made from a 19mm-wide skin-friendly rubber. There is a 0.42-inch OLED display at the front and from the display, you can access features such as time and date and other parameters.

Apart from the heart rate monitor, the Amazfit fitness band is also equipped with a built-in ECG sensor which can track data and display it on its own display or on a connected smartphone. There is also a PPG photoelectric sensor that monitors the heart rate and sleep pattern. The health band detects variation in heart rate and notifies the wearer promptly. It also features a low energy-Bluetooth 4.0 through which it is paired to a smartphone via an app and the fitness data can then be accessed on the phone.

Further, the Huami Amazfit comes with a triaxial acceleration sensor as well as an IP67 dust and waterproof certification. The device is kept on by a 95mAH battery which gets fully charged in just 2.5 hours and can last up to 7 days on a full charge. The fitness band is ultra-light, weighing just 10g.

As far as the price goes, the Huami Amazfit health/fitness band will be sold for a monstrous 699 Yuan (~$101) price, which is like 5 times the current price of the Mi Band 2. The Amazfit health band comes in Deep Black, Rose Gold and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: