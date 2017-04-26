Meizu E2 Hands On Images: Fresh New Design, Mediocre Specs Inside

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu today official launched the E2 mid-range smartphone which is part of its Blue Charm series. The Meizu E2 comes with a design that is honestly innovative that you’d wonder why the company didn’t reserve it for a flagship model. But then, that is perhaps a sign of more innovative design concepts to come because Meizu is yet to release its 2017 flagship. Meizu still didn’t announce the elusive Pro 7 which is expected as its next flagship.

No doubt, the biggest highlight on the E2 is the strip LED flash it uses which is located right on top of the fused antenna line. The unique flash has four LED lights inside which should increase illumination but we are yet to see the camera samples to know how it performs.

The rear camera is also located on top of the antenna band. The E2 uses an all-metal body design manufactured using the nano-injection moulding process. The body is coated using the sandblasting process in order to give it a fine look. The edges are trimmed off using the CNC diamond cutting process. The E2 also feature very narrow bezels at the sides which are just 0.025mm thick. The device also has a slim body which is 7.5mm thick and weighs 155g.

The rest of the E2 specs include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P20 chip, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage one version and another with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The storage is the low eMMC 5.1 version o all models. The Meizu E2 also packs a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP sensor up front. Keeping the lights on is a 3400mAh battery. Here are some hands-on/ unboxing images of the Meizu E2 courtesy of Chinese tech blog Mydrivers. Check them out from under.

