OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out Except in UK and Hong Kong

About a month ago, OnePlus released the limited edition OnePlus 3T Midnight Black. Just like the name says, it is a black color variant of the flagship device. The OnePlus 3T was originally launched in gunmetal grey and soft gold. However, requests from fans for a black variant led to the release of the Midnight Black Edition.

The limited OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is sold out globally apart from UK and HK, where it will run out in next couple of days. Just FYI. 🔥 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2017

OnePlus Co-Founder, Carl Pei took to his twitter page today to announce that the limited edition phone will soon be out of stock permanently. At the moment only the UK and Hong Kong store still has it and I bet they won’t be available for long.

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black comes with 128GB of storage and sells for £439/HK$3,788. Shipping will take place within five days. If you are interested in getting a unit, try to place your order ASAP. Links to both sites will be provided at the bottom of the page.

OnePlus is already working on a successor which is expected to launch as the OnePlus 5. It should launch with the Snapdragon 835 and is rumored to have dual rear cameras.

