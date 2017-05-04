Borofone BE5 Bluetooth Sports Earbuds Review

Bluetooth earphones market is full of great affordable products and I came across the Borofone BE5 headset that offers a lot of value for the price of about $25. Learn more in our review.

UNBOXING

The earphones come in a nice box and what you are getting inside of it include some ear tips, a few cable clips, USB cable for charging, a clamp and a nice carrying pouch.

DESIGN and FEATURES

What makes the Borofone BE5 standout is that they sport one of the latest versions of Bluetooth, which is 4.2. Also, the earphones come with the apt-X codec, which assures a better audio quality than CDs.

The build quality is top-notch. The earbuds are made of metal, the ear supports are flexible and overall I’m really happy with the way this headset is built. You can also attach it to one another using the magnets.

We have the micro USB charging port and you can fully charge the headset in under 2 hours. During my testing, I was able to achieve about 4 hours of music playback, so expect to charge the earphones at least a few times a week if you listen to music a lot.

A little LED light indicates when the headset is on or has entered the pairing mode. The remote controller is also well-made. We have all the usual buttons, which are easy to press.

The hands-free call quality is very good. In fact, people on the other end didn’t even hear that I talked to them via the headset.

One of the key features is the IPX4 certification, meaning that the earphones are water, dust and sweat resistant. Also, the headset will survive some accidental drops.

The Borofone BE5 is a great headset for the money. The sound quality is great as you can hear a good balance between highs and mids, and there is the good amount of bass.

I had no Bluetooth issues and the headset is sweat-proof, so you can use it during those intense workout sessions. Most importantly, the headset is very light and comfortable to use. Once you choose the right size of the ear tips, it stays firmly and it has never fallen out of my ears.

All in all, I can definitely recommend the Borofone BE5 as it is a great headset for the price of just $25.

Visit official Borofone webpage

