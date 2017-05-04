Samsung Galaxy S8 China Release Date and Pricing

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Galaxy S8 is already on sale in major markets around the world but its not yet available in China. Details of the Chinese launch and possible pricing details have been released online.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S8 on the 18th of May in Beijing. Pre-orders will begin earlier on the 10th of May while sales will start on the 25th of May. Samsung Engineer @Galant V also posted on Weibo that the Galaxy S8(G950XC) and Galaxy S8+ (G955XC) will start to hit store shelves this week and whoever is interested can try them out before the official release.

The price for both phones are still unknown but the price in Hong Kong should provide a clue. The 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the Galaxy S8 is priced at HK$5698 (~¥5050). The Galaxy S8+ is priced at HK$6398 (~¥5670) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB version while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at HK$6998 (~¥6200).

The Galaxy S8 is expected to start at ¥5288 based on the above prices. It is however not clear if that will be the price for the 4GB RAM version or the 6GB RAM version said to launch in China.

