Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Huawei P10 Camera Shootout: Ultimate Dual Camera Comparison

Up until a few years back, Huawei smartphones were known for their quality hardware. The camera wasn’t a big advantage of the company’s flagship and most users would lean towards the iPhones or even the Samsung Galaxies for fulfilling their camera requirements. This kind of changed with the Huawei P9. The P-series, which was a rather lackluster and boring mid-range lineup suddenly got all the spotlight last year for the dual cameras at the back. Even last year, dual cameras were not exactly revolutionary (even Huawei had released a dual camera phone, the Honor 6 Plus before) but what really brought the P9 forward into the spotlight was its Leica certification. This made it a dual camera monster and the phone was rated to have one of the best cameras of its time.

Fast forward to 2017 and meet the Huawei P9’s worthy successor, the Huawei P10. Despite the memory scandal surrounding the new flagship, the phone is a powerful dual camera performer, clicking amazing portraits and low light images. The phone still has the Leica certification as well as an upgraded dual camera unit. But P10’s dual cameras are no longer unique and the Leica certification alone isn’t enough to ensure better images than competitors.

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Huawei P10 Camera Specs

This is exactly why we need to pit the Huawei P10 with the brand new dual camera contender, the Xiaomi Mi 6. Now, in the Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Huawei P10 camera comparison, you may feel that the latter will click better pictures, especially with its Leica certification. But just look at the comparison down below to see the difference in real life.

To be honest, I couldn’t pick one smartphone as being superior to the other one. The Mi 6 manages to click some surprisingly good images in some instances while the P10 disappoints. But there are some images wherein the P10 captures superior images with better colors. For example, the Mi 6 managed to capture pretty good colors in the image of the dry leaf. But P10 managed to do better in terms of colors in the case of the pink toy image.

For example, the Mi 6 managed to capture pretty good colors in the image of the dry leaf. But P10 managed to do better in terms of colors in the case of the pink toy image. Even in low light situations, the P10 manages to click brighter images. But when the lights were very dim, like in the two night time pictures added below, the Mi 6 took brighter images but with more noise. In the same case, the P10 managed to keep the noise level low, but the images were darker.

In the portrait mode camera samples, the P10 seems to be better at the job of blurring the background. Note that while the P10 was quick to effectively blur the background and capture the portrait, the phone became hot after 10 minutes. Mi 6 was decent in taking portrait pictures, not as quick as the P10, but it didn’t get hot. Portraits seem to be P10’s specialty, as the images look better than the portrait samples captured by the Mi 6.

But overall, considering the pricing difference between the two models, I would like to say that the Xiaomi Mi 6 does a pretty good job of keeping up with the P10. Who do you think is better in the Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Huawei P10 comparison?

Check out the second gallery, below this one, for the portrait pictures from both the phones.

Note that the pictures taken from the Mi 6 has watermark, so it’s easy to differentiate the samples.

