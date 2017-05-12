LeEco Le X920 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The rumor mill has been talking about the leaked specs of the LeEco Le X920 since the last quarter of 2016. Speculations have it that the Le X920 was expected to launch earlier, but the financial woes of the company have delayed its arrival. Recent rumors have suggested that it will be launching as LeEco Le Max 3. The alleged smartphone has now appeared on Geekbench to confirm some of the specs that have been already surfaced in previous rumors.

The “LeMobile Le X920” appearance on Geekbench indicates that the company may be internally testing the prototype unit of the alleged Le Max 3. Even before the appearance of the Le X920 on Geekbench, rumors have claimed that the phone would be powered by Snapdragon 820.

Apart from SD 820 chip, the benchmarking platform has revealed that the Le X920 has 4 GB of RAM and it is running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS. On Geekbench’s single-core test, the Le X920 has scored 1774 points and it has scored 3955 points on the multi-core test.

In the past week, live images of the alleged Le Max 3 had surfaced. The snapshot showing the “About Phone” screen of the phone revealed that it features Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS customized with EUI 5.6 and Snapdragon 820 chipset with 2.15 GHz quad-core processor.

The Le Max 2 that was launched last year has a model number of Le X820. Hence, the Le X920 is rumored to launch as Le Max 3. The Le Max 2 came in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. So, the Le Max 3 is also speculated to be available in 6 GB RAM option. However, what’s strange about the alleged Le Max 3 is that it features the same Snapdragon 820 chipset which powers the predecessor model.

Speculations have it that the Le X920 would be featuring a 6.3-inch quad HD display, 22.5-megapixel Sony IMX318 sensor for rear camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera, USB Type-C port and 3,700mAh battery. Rumors claim that the phone may launch within the ongoing second quarter of 2017 and it is expected to cost 1,388 Yuan ($201).

