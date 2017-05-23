Latest Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Leak Reveals Massive 5,349mAh Battery

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is all set for an official launch on May 25. It specifications have already been leaked by the rumor mill and it has also appeared on GFXBench. The original Mi Max from May 2016 came with a massive 4,850mAh battery. Rumors have been claiming that the Mi Max 2 would be coming with a 5,000mAh battery. However, according to a Chinese leakster, Kumamoto, Xiaomi will be increasing the battery capacity by 500mAh on the Mi Max 2.

As it can be seen in the above Weibo post by Kumamoto, the Mi Max 2 will be coming with a 5,349mAh battery from Yan Wanda. He also claims that the phablet would be powered by Snapdragon 626 chipset. The mammoth battery and the energy chipset onboard will allow the Mi Max 2 to deliver stellar battery performance.

The original Mi Max came in Standard and High (or Prime) variants. The Standard model came with Snapdragon 650 chip, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB storage options. The Prime model came with Snapdragon 652 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The upcoming Mi Max 2 is also speculated to arrive in Standard and High models.

The Standard edition of Mi Max 2 is speculated to arrive with Snapdragon 626 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. The High model is rumored to be fueled by the newly launched Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

Leaked information has revealed that the 12-megapxiel Sony IMX378 camera sensor that is present on flagship phones like Google Pixel and Xiaomi Mi 5S will be present on the rear side of the Mi Max 2. It is speculated to come with a 5-megapixel frontal shooter. The original Mi Max came with 16-megapixel rear snapper and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi is also expected to include a USB Type-C port on Mi Max 2. Like the original Mi Max, the successor phone will continue to feature 6.44-inch full HD display. The phablet would be running on Android 7.1 Nougat flavored with MIUI 8.

