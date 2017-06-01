Meizu E2 Transformers Special Edition Goes On Sale On June 7

Meizu announced a Transformers Special Edition of the Meizu E2 which would be released later. The Meizu E2 Transformer special edition has now been listed on Meizu’s official website and on Meizu’s official flagship store on Lynx as going on sale on June 7. The Special Edition carries a price tag of 1799 Yuan (~$264) and sales would open at 10 AM on that day. Already, registration for the sales is already on.

The Meizu E2 Transformer Special Edition is only different from the E2 in that it comes with some customised features such as a customised body design, as well as customized design on the box casing. There are also customised themes, ringtones, wallpapers and other contents.

Read More: Meizu M5C Official: Sleek Design, One Mind AI, Flyme 6, Band 20 4G LTE & More

In terms of the specs, the Meizu E2 Transformer Special edition continues to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P20 chip. This version comes with a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage combination but the storage is still the slow eMMC 5.1 memory. The Meizu E2 also packs a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP sensor up front. There is a 3400mAh battery with 18W fast charge inside the device.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: