Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Unveiled with 10.1” Screen, 4 GB RAM, Quad Harmon/Kardon Speakers

Around two months ago, the specifications and pricing of Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 were leaked by well-known leakster Roland Quandt. Huawei had introduced the MediaPad T3 8 and MediaPad T3 7 entry-level tablets in April. Earlier today, Huawei finally announced MediaPad M3 Lite 10 as its third tablet of this year even though the tablet sales have nosedived considerably in the past years.

The larger MediaPad M3 Lite 10 that has been newly-unveiled comes with mid-range specs. It features a 10.1-inch screen that produces a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. The Snapdragon 435 SoC includes an octa-core processor powers this tablet.

Read More: ASUS ZenPad 3S 8.0, ZenPad 10 Z301MFL and Z301ML Tablets Unveiled at Computex 2017

It comes in multiple RAM and storage models. The base model includes 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. The intermediate model has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage and the highest configuration model includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. The Huawei slate is running on Android 7.1 Nougat that is customized with EMU 5.1.

Its backside features an 8-megapixel shooter enable with autofocus and it has a fixed focus 8-megapixel camera at the front for shooting selfies. It comes with a USB-Type C port. The tablet supports both Wi-Fi 802.11ac and LTE connectivity through Cat. 4 modem. Its fingerprint scanner is placed under the physical Home button. It is packed with a 6,000mAh battery.

The USP of the Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 is the set of four front-facing speakers provided by Harmon/Kardon that can deliver an unmatched audio experience. The tablet comes in three color variants such as Gold, Space Gray and White. The slate measures 171.5 x 241.3 x 7.1 mm and its weight is 310 grams.

There is no information available on the pricing and availability of MediaPad M3 Lite 10 yet. Quandt had revealed that the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant of the tablet is priced at 329 euros ($370). The MediaPad T3 Lite 10 has already received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at the beginning of May which indicates that the tablet would be released in the U.S. markets in the coming weeks.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: