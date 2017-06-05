LeEco Cool CVC-A0 Phone Seen on TENAA, Sports Unusual Rear Camera Design & Runs Android Nougat

LeEco has been taking things slow in the last couple of months following its financial troubles. Its CEO, Jia Yueting has stepped down from one of his positions and the US branch has seen a massive cut in workforce. In spite of all the troubles, the Chinese company saw its revenue increase in Q1 2017. It also seems to be preparing to release a new phone under its Cool sub-brand.

The new phone with model number CVC-A0 was spotted on TENAA today. Apparently, the phone was issued its certification late last month.

The specs of the Cool CVC-A0 point to a mid-range phone. It has a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. This is probably the Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 435 system-on-chip. The phone is available in three RAM configurations: 2GB, 3GB and 4GB of RAM; and two storage options: 32GB and 64GB.

Where the Cool CVC-A0 stands out is in its rear camera design. The 13MP camera is positioned in the middle of the phone but inset in a black band that runs from side to side. The design reminds one of a belt-strap. Beside the camera is a LED flash, but it sits outside the silver chrome box that houses the sensor.

There is a 5MP camera up front and sitting on the chin is a physical home button. There is no mention of a fingerprint scanner so don’t get your hopes high. Since the display is small and the resolution doesn’t get past 720p, the phone gets a 2800mAh battery. It is exciting to see that the phone runs Android 7.1.1.

The device measures 151 × 75.5 × 7.4 (mm) and weighs 163g. It has LTE and a microSD card slot that accepts up to 128GB cards. Available colors are white, black and yellow. There is a possibility that the phone may launch soon.

