OPPO R11 Plus Visits TENAA In Black: 6-inch Screen & SD660

OPPO upcoming device the OPPO R11 is expected to be launched alongside the OPPO R11 Plus. While we have seen a generous amount of leaked regarding the R11, the R11 Plus has only featured in a couple of them. Now, the device has been certified by TENAA ahead of its launch. It is not that this is its first appearance on TENAA, but this time around the photo of the OPPO R11 Plus is featured along with its specifications.

Before we delve into the specification, it is just right we analyse the photo of the R11 Plus to see how it compares with the R11. It comes with a black color at the back while the screen is colored in white. White has a way of revealing display bezels but this time around, the phablet device seems to have an ultra-thin bezel on both sides. There is a front home button and basically, the design resembles the R11. The difference may just lie in their sizes.

On the specs end, the OPPO R11 Plus is listed with a 6-inch TFT display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080p). The device features a slim build with a thickness of only 7.8mm. It is listed with a huge 3880mAh battery which, perhaps, explains its 188g weight. The R11 Plus will also be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip ad packs 6GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage. This should be the base variant as there may likely be a model with a bigger storage.

The R11 Plus is also coming with the same dual-camera setup as featured on the R11, that is a 20MP + 16MP camera combo and will also have a 20MP selfie camera. The device will be available in Black, Gold and Rise Gold color variants.

