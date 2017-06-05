OPPO R11 Already Listed on Official Website for Registrations, Launches on June 10

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Around two weeks ago, OPPO had released a video trailer to reveal the June 10 launch date for OPPO R11. OPPO has surprised us all by officially listing the OPPO R11 today for registrations on OPPO’s store. The listing states that the company will be holding a June 10 press conference and the product page of OPPO R1 will be soon updated. The product details section on R11’s page has revealed the features of the smartphone.

The product page reveals that the OPPO R11 is powered by the newly introduced Snapdragon 660. The listing reveals that the OPPO R11 has a dual rear camera system along with a LED flash placed at the top-left corner of its back panel.

The dual camera system includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens. It offers a 2x optical zoom and is powered with Qualcomm Spectra Image Sensor Processor of Snapdragon 660. The OPPO R11 is capable of snapping images with bokeh effect. It features a Portrait mode that blurs the background by focusing on the subject. The frontside of the OPPO R11 features a 20-megapixel selfie camera.





The OPPO R11 is listed in three color options such as Gold, Rose Gold and Black. The smartphone has a very thin metallic chassis. Rumors have revealed that it has a 7.6mm. The pricing of the phone is not mentioned, but the listing states that there will be one year screen damage insurance that will be priced at 129 Yuan (~19). There is a six-month extended warranty at 79 Yuan (~12)and a one year extended warranty service at 129 Yuan (~19).

The OPPO R11 has a 5.5-inch display that offers a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and it produces a pixel density of 401 ppi. The SD 660 chip is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and its internal storage is 64 GB. It is preloaded with Android 7.1 Nougat OS that is overlaid with Color OS from the company. It is packed with a 2,9000mAh battery. Rumors are rife that the OPPO R11 will be selling with a price tag of $485.

