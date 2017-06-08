LEAGOO M5 Edge Global Reservation: Subscribe to apply $20 discount and free gift !

LEAGOO recently released their new model – LEAGOO M5 Edge, dubbed the night shooting expert with edge-less screen design among 4G entry-level smartphones.

Official 3D video of M5 Edge:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGAD5LvP98M

Below is the press release sent to us by the company.

The following are the highlights of LEAGOO M5 Edge:

LEAGOO M5 Edge is created with Bezel-less design for excellent visual performance, its 2.5D glass is a bit thicker than regular screen glass, with up to 80% screen-body-ratio screen and 1.5mm ultra-thin bezel that it can bring edgeless display performance to your eyes.

2mm ultra thin bezel

80% screen-to-body ratio

5.0 inch IPS

1280x720p resolution

1000:1 ratio

LEAGOO M5 Edge’s featured On-cell display technology，it reduces the distance between screen touch panel and your finger that can show you more thorough and clearer view effect. Besides, the On-cell screen has a much faster reaction to your operating when you play with it.

On-cell Technology

45% Thoroughness Improvement

30% Reaction Improvement

178 View Angle

The dark is no match for LEAGOO M5 Edge’s camera. The bright F2.0 lens brings in more light when there’s not enough around. So what you see is what you’ll get in the shot.

13.0MP

F2.0 Lens

4P lens

75 degrees view angle

The curves on the edge of LEAGOO M5 Edge are so precisely finished to bring absolute smoothness, while nothing abrupt will be left.

The beautiful metal frame of the LEAGOO M5 Edge is the result of aluminum alloy construction and enhanced sandblasting, taking over 120 steps and more than 180 hours craft. The metal frame matches perfectly with the integrated three-piece metallic body through advanced CNC fabrication, along with two delicate antenna lines.

CNC & Nano Injection Technology

120 Steps and 180 Hours Craft

Metal Frame

M5 Edge could be world’s smallest 5.0-inch smartphone, as a 5-inch smartphone with the body size of LEAGOO M5 Edge is similar with iPhone 7(4.7 inch) and it can provide excellent

one-hand-operating experience !

Main features of LEAGOO M5 Edge:

5.0 inch HD, IPS, On-cell, Edge-less design

World’s smallest 5.0 inch smartphone

13.0 MP f2.0 night shooting rear camera

CNC metal frame

8.0 MP 77.9°wide angle front camera

MT6737 4G quad-core chipset

2GB RAM + 16GB ROM

Removable battery

Dual SIM dual standby

Retail Price: $99.99

Now LEAGOO M5 Edge is in official reservation period, you have chance to get the $20 discount with free gift by subscribing your email during the campaign period.

Official reservation page:

http://www.leagoo.com/activity/M5-edge/m5-edge-reservation.html

Time: 8th June – 16th June

More details about LEAGOO M5 Edge on Aliexpress here!

