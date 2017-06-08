The OnePlus 5 Is Indeed an iPhone 7 Plus Clone, Official Photo Reveals

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It’s true. The OnePlus 5 is the OPPO R11 with a OnePlus logo which is actually an iPhone 7 Plus clone. The End!!!

OnePlus just revealed what we should expect with respect to the OnePlus 5 come June 20. Posted as a tweet, we get to see the top half of the back of the phone. It is a shameless copy of the iPhone 7 Plus and its disappointing.

The dual rear cameras are confirmed and are a bit raised. Right beside it is a led flash and above it is the U-antenna line.

You will notice that there is no earphone jack on the top side of the phone. If this is a perfect clone of the OPPO R11, then it is still at the bottom. However, it might also have been moved to the other side, going by Carl Pei’s tweet asking “Why did the headphone jack cross the road?” Or it might be gone completely!!! That is a possibility too.

Now we know that the OnePlus 5 will have dual cameras. All that is left is the camera configuration. The OnePlus 5 will launch on June 20 and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It is rumored to sell for as much as €550 (∼$616/£478).

