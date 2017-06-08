Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei’s Honor brand had confirmed that it would be launching the Honor 9 on June 12 in China. Ahead of that launch, the Honor 9 has reportedly appeared on Chinamobile’s website, open for booking or registration. The registration page also reveals some of the configuration of the Honor 9.

The listed specification is entirely similar with those that have featured in several leaks and the on TENAA too when the device was certified. Among the deails is the use of a 3D curved glass at the rear and we already know there is a 2.5D curved glass on the front. The camera specs is revealed as a 12MP + 20MP dual setup and rightly, a Hisilicon Kirin 960 chip will provide the firepower. The ChinaMobile listing also shows the presence of 6GB of RAM on the upcoming device. The TENAA listing reveals he presence of two RAM sizes of 4GB and 6GB.

Read More: Honor 9 Dual Camera Photo Leaked

In other specs, the Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch display with a resolution of 1980 x 1080p. The device comes with 64GB storage on both the 4GB and 6GB RAM models as no 128GB storage version is listed. The Honor was thought to run on the new EMUI 5.0, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat but a new leak has revealed that at least one of the three main variants of the upcoming Honor 9 will be running the company’s proprietary UI based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Magic Live version 1.0.533.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: