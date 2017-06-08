LeEco Le X920 Live Images, Key Specs and AnTuTu Benchmarks Appear

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The LeEco Le X920 that is pegged to launch as Le Max 3 has appeared three new images. The Chinese leakster who has revealed these images has also leaked some screenshots of the upcoming LeEco phablet.

The real-life Le X920 smartphone is quite same as we had seen in nearly a month ago. The phablet was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with specs like Snapdragon 820, 4 GB of RAM, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The new screenshots also show the same information along with other hardware specs.



As it can be seen in the above images, the LeEco Le X920’s rear camera setup includes what appears like a laser autofocus, a camera sensor and a dual-LED flash. Below the camera module is a fingerprint scanner. The front side seems to show a LED flash for the selfie camera. The front chin of the phone does not feature a physical Home button which indicates that it will be featuring capacitive buttons.

The image showing the “About Phone” screen shows that its model number is Le X920 and it is powered by Snapdragon 820 chipset that features a 2.15 GHz quad-core processor. It is running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow that is customized with EUI 5.6. The other screenshots reveal that the smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and its native storage is 64 GB. It is not very clear whether the phablet will be featuring a microSD card slot. Another screenshot of the phone shows that it has scored 120,799 on AnTuTu benchmarks.

The Le Max 2 that was released in May 2016 has a model number of Le X820. Hence, the LeEco Le X920 is heavily speculated to launch as Le Max 3. There is a possibility that the Le X920 may launch as Le Max 2 Pro. Even though the Le X920 is dubbed as the successor of Le Max 2, the latter also features Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS. The Le Max 2 was made available in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options. Hence, the Le Max 3 is likely to also launch in 6 GB RAM variant.

Speculations have it the Le Max 3 would be coming with a 6.3-inch QHD display. It is rumored to come with a 22.5-megapixel Sony IMX318 rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Other specs include a USB Type-C and a 3,700mAh battery. It is expected to get announced before the end of the current quarter with a price tag of 1,388 Yuan ($204). The smartphone is still not appeared on TENAA, China’s telecom certification body.

