Nokia 6 Gets Tempered Blue Variant With 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage for ¥1699 ($250)

Just a few days after Xiaomi announced a blue variant for its Redmi Note 4X, Nokia does the same for the Nokia 6.

The new blue variant isn’t entirely new. Back when Nokia launched the Nokia 6 in February it was revealed in four colors: a black variant, an Arte Black Limited Edition with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, a tempered blue variant, and a copper colored model.

However, only the black was available for purchase at first. Then it announced a new silver variant too which is also available for purchase. Now its adding the tempered blue variant to the lineup.

Unlike the black and silver variants that are available in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB configurations, the new blue version is only available with the latter configuration. It will sell for ¥1699(~$250) on JD.com and will be available starting June 18. You can pre-order here.

The Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch FHD display and a Snapdragon 430 processor. There is a 16MP camera on the back and an 8MP in front. It has dual SIM support and a microSD card slot and boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

You get a 3000mAh battery that supports fast charging and it runs Android Nougat out of the box. Nokia has also announced that the Nokia 6 along with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will get updated to Android O.

