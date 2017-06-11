Oukitel K6000 Plus Review – Everlasting 6080mAh Battery!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Oukitel is known for producing phones with huge batteries and the K6000 Plus is one of the best examples. The device has a beefy 6080mAh battery and pretty good specs for the price of about $170. Learn more in the full Oukitel K6000 Plus review.

UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and some extras include a USB OTG cable, a screen protector, a soft TPU case and last but not least, a fast charger.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

The Oukitel K6000 Plus’s main selling point is a huge battery and that’s why the phone weighs about 200g. The build quality is pretty good and the phone is made mostly of metal. However, I found that the power button rattles just a bit.

The 5.5” 1080p display is pretty sharp for everyday use. It is also great that we have a notification LED light, 8MP selfie shooter and nicely backlit capacitive keys.

The fingerprint scanner is accurate, fast and it can unlock the phone from the standby mode. I like that the home button has integrated touch panel. My favorite features include tap to go back or tap and hold it to open up recent apps.

As far as optics go, we have 16MP camera coupled with LED flash.

The loudspeaker quality does not really impress like on most of the budget phones.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

The Oukitel K6000 Plus ships with an octa-core MTK6750T CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

When it comes to gaming, the phone can handle some 3D titles like Asphalt 8 on medium graphics very well. However, the phone starts lagging quite a lot if you switch graphics to the max.

BENCHMARKS

USER INTERFACE

The phone ships with Android 7 out of the box with the Oukitel’s skin on top of it that preserves most of the looks of stock Android but there are some added features. Just to name a few, there is a floating window feature, quite a few gesture and motion controls that work quite well but some of them are quite slow to respond.

Also, the one-handed mode can be triggered by swiping from left to right. As far as the UI performance, it is actually pretty good. Even after installing quite a few apps, I didn’t have any stutter or lag, thanks to 4GB of RAM.

IMAGE QUALITY

The image quality is one of the weakest points of this phone. Sure, you can get some decent daylight photos out of it but more often than not, the images will have washed out colors, poor dynamic range and quite a low amount of detail.

The situation becomes even worse in low-light situations.

As for selfies, they are from the best but you will be able to get some usable pictures for social media.

The 1080p video looks kind of mediocre like on most of the cheap phones.

CONNECTIVITY

When it comes to connectivity, the K6000 Plus performs well and I had no issues with Wifi, Bluetooth or call quality. Even the GPS is pretty accurate.

BATTERY LIFE

6080mAh battery performs extremely well. I could literally use the phone for almost 4 days and that translates to about 9 or even 10 hours of screen-on time, depending on the usage.

The fast charger can fully charge the phone in about 1:40 h.

CONCLUSIONS

The Oukitel K6000 Plus is for those who look for a metal-made budget device with outstanding battery life, good day-to-day performance and some nice extra features, a ton of storage and 4GB of RAM.

At the end of the day, Oukitel K6000 Plus is a decent offering for the price but you have to consider if you take a lot of pictures with your phone or not, because this phone has just a mediocre camera, which makes it the main shortcoming.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: