OPPO R11 and R11 Plus Price Details Revealed

OPPO unveiled its new flagship phones, the R11 and R11 Plus a few days ago. The dual camera duo are the first devices to sport the new Snapdragon 660 processor.

The launch was originally scheduled for 10th of June, but OPPO launched them a day early. However, it kept the pricing details to itself, revealing them last night at a sponsored musical concert.

The 5.5-inch OPPO R11 is priced at ¥2999 (~$440). A special Heat Red variant of the R11 will sell for ¥3199 (~$470). The larger R11 Plus is available for ¥3699 (~$544). Online and offline sale will kick off on June 16 at 10:00 AM local time.

The OPPO R11 and R11 Plus share a design that is obviously based on that of the iPhone 7 Plus. Their selling point is the dual rear cameras. One is a 16MP Sony IMX398 f/1.7 sensor and the other is a 20MP Sony IMX350 f/2.6 sensor with telephoto lens.

READ MORE: OPPO Color OS 3.1 Released Based on Android 7.1 Nougat

OPPO’s F1 is known as the selfie expert with its superb front facing camera. The R11 and R11 Plus trump it with their 20MP f/2.0 sensor.

So which are you going for? The 5.5” R11 with 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery or the 6” R11 Plus with 6GB of RAM and a 4000mAh battery?

Always be the first to know. Follow us: