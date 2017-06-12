Huawei Enjoy 7 Render, Specs and Pricing Surface Online

Huawei has released a number of entry-level phones in recent weeks. One of it is the Enjoy 7 Plus, announced back in April with a 4000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 435 SoC. Since the above is the Plus variant, it is not surprising to hear that the Enjoy 7 is on the way.

Details of the Huawei Enjoy 7 alongside a render image have surfaced online. The Enjoy 7 seems to have a metal back plate like the Plus variant. It has its fingerprint scanner at the back as well as visible antenna lines.

Where it differs is in the rear camera. This time, it is positioned on the left corner along the top antenna line. The design looks like what you will find on dual camera phones but it is actually a single sensor.

You have the volume rocker and power button on the right and the SIM tray on the left. The front camera and proximity sensor are positioned on the top left corner and there is Huaweí’s name sitting on the lower bezel. There is an audio jack at the top and a micro-USB port at the bottom flanked by two speaker grilles. this is a budget phone so don’t expect stereo speakers.

For specs, the Huawei Enjoy 7 will have a 5-inch 720p screen, a Snapdragon 425 processor and an Adreno 308 GPU. It will come with either 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of storage or 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 will come pre-loaded.

READ MORE: Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Unveiled with 10.1” Screen, 4 GB RAM, Quad Harmon/Kardon Speakers

The rear camera is said to be a 13MP sensor with LED flash and a 5MP sensor sits in front for selfies. The smaller screen comes with a smaller 3020mAh battery. That should be sufficient as the SD425 is a low power chip.

The Huawei Enjoy 7 will start at ¥1099 (~$162) for the 2GB RAM variant and ¥1299 (~$191) for the 3GB RAM variant. These prices are a bit on the high side but since it will be sold in markets like Europe, where taxes and other charges must have been added, it seems fair enough.

(Sources: 1, 2, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: