Motorola USA Announces The Moto E4 and E4+, Will Be Available on June 22

Motorola USA just dropped a massive reveal on the Moto E4 and Moto E4+. The announcement was made on Twitter a short while ago, saying both phones will be available on June 22. A link to a blog post was included but now it no longer opens. However we were able to get the juicy details for our readers.

Moto E4

The Moto E4 has a 5-inch HD display. While the processor isn’t specified, previous leaks have confirmed that it is a MT6737M. There is an 8MP main camera and a 5MP shooter for selfies. RAM and ROM aren’t listed too but those are known to be 2GB and 16GB respectively. Motorola says the 2800mAh battery should last you for hours.

Moto E4 Price and Availability

Where it gets interesting is in the multiple versions available. There is the North American Variant and a variant for the rest of the world.

Moto E4 North America

It will be available in Fine Gold and Licorice Black in NA and will come in two variants. One will have a fingerprint scanner and the other won’t. Both variants won’t have NFC. It will also be available to buy from Verizon Wireless in the same colors as above but without a fingerprint scanner.

Moto E4 Rest of The World

The rest of the world will get an additional color. There is Blush Gold, Iron Gray and Oxford Blue. There will be two variants: those with NFC and those without NFC. All will have fingerprint scanners.

The Moto E4 will start at $129.99/€149. It will also be available as an Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone with a different price that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Moto E4+

The Moto E4+ has a 5.5-inch HD display. Processor, RAM and ROM details weren’t mentioned but previous leaks states that it will have a MT6737 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The E4+ lives up to its name with a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It also features a metal body like the Moto E4. There is a 13MP camera on the rear and a 5MP front camera with its own flash.

Moto E4 Price and Availability

Moto E4+ North America:The Moto E4+ will come in Blush Gold and Iron Gray. Both have fingerprint scanners but there is no mention of NFC. Moto E4+ Rest of The World:The rest of the world will get the E4+in Blush Gold, Iron Gray and Oxford Blue. It will also have a fingerprint scanner but there is no mention of it having NFC too. Another subtle difference is that the international variant has its front LED flash on the left unlike the NA version which is on the right.

The Moto E4+ will start at $179.99/€199. There is no Verizon variant neither is there a mention of an Amazon Prime Exclusive model.

